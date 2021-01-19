erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,692
"There always will be an element of control in every system we create. As a result, the von Neumann architecture is not going away. It is the most general-purpose computer possible, and that makes it indispensable. At the same time, a lot of the heavy computational lifting is moving to non-von Neumann architectures. Accelerators and custom cores can do a much better job with significantly less energy. More optimized memory architectures are also providing significant gains.
Still, that is just one design tradeoff. For devices that cannot have dedicated cores for every function they are likely to perform, there are some middle ground compromises, and the market for these remains robust. The other problem is that the programming model associated with the von Neumann architecture is so ingrained that it will take a long time before there are enough programmers who can write software for new architectures."
https://semiengineering.com/von-neumann-is-struggling/
Still, that is just one design tradeoff. For devices that cannot have dedicated cores for every function they are likely to perform, there are some middle ground compromises, and the market for these remains robust. The other problem is that the programming model associated with the von Neumann architecture is so ingrained that it will take a long time before there are enough programmers who can write software for new architectures."
https://semiengineering.com/von-neumann-is-struggling/