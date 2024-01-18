Volume control not controlling volume

Title says it.
Brand new Thinkpad P16v1, fresh windows 10 install. Updated driver from Lenovo.
The windows volume control doesnt adjust any volume for anything. The slider works, only muting actually does anything. In the volume mixer, all sliders are ganged.
I did run the Windows Troubleshooter for audio issues but as usual, that was completely useless.
Anyone have any ideas? Duckduckgo was no help.
