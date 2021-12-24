Volume Control Knob?

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
17,681
So my Corsair Keyboard is actually broke the only thing I miss on it is the Volume control knob I can do it from my Logitech but it requires me to press the Function Key along with the + and - for sound. So what is a good USB Volume control know that won't short out on me?
The problem I see if I buy one it's really going to get in the way...so I see why Keyboard mfs. put them on the keyboard.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
17,681
I suppose I could click on the System Tray Icon and use it that way it's updated in Windows 11 that make it more fuctional.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top