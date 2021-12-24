So my Corsair Keyboard is actually broke the only thing I miss on it is the Volume control knob I can do it from my Logitech but it requires me to press the Function Key along with the + and - for sound. So what is a good USB Volume control know that won't short out on me?

The problem I see if I buy one it's really going to get in the way...so I see why Keyboard mfs. put them on the keyboard.