VolSnap 25 Error

Hello. First pc:
13900K stock
2x16 GB DDR5 GSKILL 6800
Rtx 4090 Gigabyte Gaming
Aorus Elite Z790 AX
SSD KINGSTON 2TB
Seasonic 1300W PX ATX 3.0 PCIE 5.
win 11

I run some few games. After finish i check event logs.
Today i found in event log: VolSnap 25 Error

The shadow copies of volume C: were deleted because the shadow copy storage could not grow in time. Consider reducing the IO load on the system or choose a shadow copy storage volume that is not being shadow copied.


What it does mean? Should i worry or ignore it?

1tb free space. It happened during launching/running some of the games. I cant say which. But i launched and play for a moment in few games.Not actually getting a BSOD or crash, nothing. Just saw that entry.

So its not hardware issue or something?
 
