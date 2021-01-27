Voice Meeter and Audio interface Question

Success!!!



Following up on this thread of thought where Focusrite's badly programmed ASIO drivers could be the problem, I pulled up my dusty old Centrance Mic Port that was lying around forgotten in a drawer and installed their ASIO drivers (I had to install "Legacy" v7.4.19 drivers as latest v8.0.2 wouldn't work at all) and YES, it works like a charm.



Voicemeeter Potato opened Centrance ASIO, allowed me to setup inputs and outputs and when Reaper connected to Voicemeeter Virtual ASIO it worked straight away, no crackling, no dropouts, nothing. Just for kicks I tried playing around with ASIO buffer - latency, and was able to go as low as 1ms! True 1ms where my Centrance is giving me direct monitoring, then, Voicemeeter is giving me it's loop monitoring, and finally, Reaper is giving me it's loop monitoring and all I can hear is nice thin flange. No echo, no slapback. No perceivable latency. At the same time, Reaper is playing some MIDI notes just to be sure there are no dropouts whatsoever.



So, yes, Vincent was right all along. It turns out, not all ASIO drivers are born equal.



Thank you Angus.

Thank you Vincent.

You rock!