VMWare Workstation performing far worse than expected

Hopefully some of you smart people can figure this out.I have a reasonably powerful PC that I am running a fairly simple Windows 10 VM on. It's just Windows 10, Office, and Slack to isolate all my pandemic work activities.Machine specs:Threadripper 1950X, 128 GB ECC, and 2x1TB 970 EVO+ in RAID0 (software) as a dedicated virtualization storage device. Native OS is on Optane.Performance of the guest OS is atrocious. Booting takes several minutes sometimes, running crystal disk mark inside the VM results in low but passable initial results then on the low queue depth 4K stuff the VM just becomes completely unresponsive. Sequential performance is about 1/5 of what the RAID set will do natively.I've already changed the machine to use a single disk file and pre-allocated space. I've tried multiple combinations of BIOS vs EFI emulation, SCSI vs SATA vs NVME storage, etc. No noticeable performance change. I have also tried moving the VM to the Optane boot drive to see if that would improve things, again no change.Inspired by this thread:I installed Hyper-V and before disabling it I setup a similar Hyper-V VM. In comparison it absolutely flies. I'm seeing in excess of 80% of native disk performance, reboots are a matter of a few seconds. It performs like I would expect it to. Disabling Hyper-V and going back to Workstation performance is unchanged.This pandemic situation is the first time I have spent serious time in Workstation, I have a decade of experience dealing with enterprise deployments of vSphere but I cannot imagine this is normal. I have a buddy with a Ryzen 3600 box doing essentially the same thing I am, his boots in ~10 seconds. My Hyper-V performance is great, but I'd really prefer to use Workstation since I am far more invested in that ecosystem.Before I wipe this machine as a last resort, anybody seen this before/have any suggestions?