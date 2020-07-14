VMWare ESXi 6.7 U3 - vswitch dies randomly - help

Sooooo... we have a couple identical Dell Poweredge R7515.



In the one location, the LAN vswitch basically just dies on one of the hosts.... it happens on both, but never at the same time.



None of the VMs on that host using that vswitch are able to be pinged.



If we power off the VMs and migrate to the other host they work fine again. If we migrate them without powering them off first, they do not regain a proper network connection.



To get the vswitch working on the host that messed up, we have to reboot it. Then it works again for a few days to a few weeks and then dies again.



I already had a 3+ hour support call with VMWare and they though that it had to do with VLANs so we changed that and it started working without rebooting the host so we thought we had fixed it.



Then today, one of the hosts messed up again.



Currently these hosts have the network teaming to only failover and not load share. I will be changing that tonight since I upgraded another location with the same exact hosts and we have not had a single problem with them yet... and they have the network temaing set up differently... to failover and load balance.



Has anybody ever seen this type of behavior before or have any ideas besides what I am going to try?



Edit: Noticed another very, very weird thing that happens when the vswitch dies - I am unable to PXE boot... systems say that the media is connected but it never gets past the MAC address screen. Power off or reboot the messed up host and PXE booting starts working again. @#$@#%#$$%%^^# is going on?