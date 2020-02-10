Vm android

Hi

I'm trying to run memu android emulator In vm. I've set up a vm on my PC. For the vm to run NX mode and SVM mode must be enabled in bios and hyper-v enabled in windows features for it to run. This is where the problem is memu wont run with NX mode and hyper- v enabled. Any one know how I can get around this to get it to work thanks



I'm running AMD Ryzen 5 3600x, EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 GAMING 6GB, 16GB (2x8GB) Corsair DDR4 Vengeance, 500gb Wd black m.2, 250GB Kingston KC2000 m.2 250GB Crucial and 500GB crucial SD drive



Any help will be great and thanks in advance