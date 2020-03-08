VLC picture tears

I have an older system 3rd generation I5 processor. GTX 1030 graphics card. And a 4K TV being used for output. 32 bit Windows 7.



If I use BeyondTV the video is great. But I lose the captions.



When I use VLC 3.0.8 on VOB files or OTA HD files recorded by BeyondTV, the video has enough tearing to be annoying, but I get captions. I have used the following video output settings - auto, DirectX, and Windows GDI, with no improvement. The other setting don't seem to be relevant.



If I use my notebook - more recent I7-6500U Windows 10 and 4K screen, I can use the 4K TV for output and there is no tearing.



What is the least I can do to update my home theater PC to do tearless video on a 4K tv?