Vizio settles for $3M after saying 60 Hz TVs had 120 Hz “effective refresh rate” , get your $17!

Wow, a whole $17, maybe up to $50...for a TV that was sold under false info? Way to get consumers justice! Only in California..
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...-60-hz-tvs-had-120-hz-effective-refresh-rate/
Vizio has agreed to pay $3 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleged the company misled customers about the refresh rates of its TVs.
In 2018, a lawsuit [PDF], which was later certified as a class action, was filed against Vizio for advertising its 60 Hz and 120 Hz LCD TVs as having an "effective" refresh rate of 120 Hz and 240 Hz, respectively. Vizio was referring to the backlight scanning (or black frame insertion) ability, which it claimed made the TVs look like they were operating at a refresh rate that was twice as fast as they are capable of. Vizio's claims failed to address the drawbacks that can come from backlight scanning, which include less brightness and the potential for noticeable flickering. The lawsuit complained about Vizio's language in marketing materials and user manuals.
The lawsuit read: