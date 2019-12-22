Virtualization and ZFS

I would be interested in your opinion because I am migrating all my machines to Virtualized solutions (mostly Proxmox VE, still have one ESXi Box). For the Host (or AIO using OmniOS + Napp-IT) filesystem I'm without doubt using ZFS. Does it matter the FS that the Guest will be using? Of it should be ZFS as well? My question is basically: is all data corruption prevented at host level (i.e. the Guest can use any FS he wants) or it's the weakest link of the two that determines the reliability of the data saved (i.e. both must be ZFS, otherwise it's almost "pointless")? Thank you for your insights