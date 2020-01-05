VirtualBox headless auto start & ports

This noobster needs help. I have spun an Ubuntu Server 18.04 for the purpose of running Quake Live, and other game servers, via the LinuxGSM utility. Yeah, setting up Quake 3 server way simpler. Everything has gotten too complex :/ Said OS is living inside an updated VirtualBox (6.1) on a Ryzen 3700 based host running regular Ubuntu 18.04. In the VM, I have created a systemd service which runs the sh script spawning the server, and allowed the necessary UDP ports in VBox. I have also created another systemd service on the host itself, which starts the VM in headless mode via the following Code: /bin/su -s /bin/bash -c 'VBoxManage startvm "GSM" --type headless' htpc At first, everything seemd to be working fine: the VM starts, the server inside is up and running, people can connect and play. Manually starting it is fine. But here's the deal: no one, including me, can connect to the game server if the VM has been started automatically via the aforementioned systemd service on the host. I can log in to the machine, the game server is running, everything else seems to be running, except there seems to be some kind of networking problem. Running the same script, that systemd starts, manually: everything's fine. Running it automatically on boot: no go. I wasted my entire Saturday afternoon setting up everything and I have nothing to show for it. It makes no sense.