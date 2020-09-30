Virtual machines

So I'm looking for reasons to buy a home server and run some vms. Partially because I want to be able to run some Linux software without having to dual boot. For testing ERP systems and other business server things. And partially because why not.



I want to be able to set it somewhere and run completely headless.



What should I look for in terms of hardware? (3 or 4 VMs )



Any tips on running headless? Win 10 base install? Or start with Linux?



Alternative would be I upgrade my gaming rig and run the VMs in the background. Would a 12 core ryzen work well enough?