Virtual JBOD, is it possible?

    M76

    I'm not really familiar with how JBOD arrays works, my question is basically this:

    Can I do a virtual JBOD where the drives all have physically separate file systems, so they can be accessed regularly as a single drive when connected one by one, and all the files on that particular drive are accessible, but when I connect them all they appear as one large combined storage?

    Is there any software that does this for NTFS?

    What I want to do is to use all my old and leftover drives as backup storage, but I Don't want the hassle of having to search which drive holds what backup. And since they are drives of various sizes and makes I can't put them in regular raid array, plus even if they were of the same size, a RAID has too many single points of failure for being a viable backup solution.
     
  Dec 30, 2019 at 9:58 AM
    mikey976

    Take a look at Stablebit Drivepool, Used it for nearly 10yrs before recently changing to Unraid. will do exactly as you are imagining and then some.
     
  Dec 30, 2019 at 11:18 AM
    acascianelli

    Maybe look into LVM?

    Wouldn't work like you're describing, but it would be much more maintainable. Add as many disks as you want/can into a volume group, then create logical volumes to span across those disks.

    I would recommend against using a RAID array as a backup, but if you absolutely must there are options for making an array more resilient. RAID 5 or even RAID 6 if you have enough drives. Adding a hot spare(s) to either of those will narrow the time frame down where you could potentially have a catastrophic drive failure during rebuild. If you have enough drives/money and controllers to support it, you could use nested RAID like RAID 50/60.

    Or just use cloud storage and pay someone else to worry about all of it. :)
     
  Dec 30, 2019 at 2:46 PM
    kdh

    Most storage subsystems, and no filesystem actually does this natively. Maybe some epic hacky unreliable setups. NTFS definitely does not do this, and no way LVM supports what the OP is asking at all. Maybe some ZFS, hadoop something or other solution but it would just be stupidly complicated...

    @OP... Do not waste your time trying to get something like this to work, you will never have reliable access to your data. Don't hoop jump. Buy 1 drive that's larger then all your smaller drives combined. Put that 1 drive into your machine. Take your smaller drives and attached them to sata -> usb 3 converters. Then copy the data to your one large single drive. Toss the old smaller drives.
     
  Dec 30, 2019 at 3:07 PM
    drescherjm

    Snapraid may help with this depending on your use case.

    What you describe is the pooling feature.

    https://www.snapraid.it/

    Note: you will need additional parity drives to protect from individual drive failures.

    With this said you may just want to avoid the extra work and instead buy a few large 8+ TB external drives when they are on sale.
     
  Dec 30, 2019 at 4:50 PM
    M76

    If I was made of money that is exactly what I'd do. But I'm in Eastern EU, there is no best buy or newegg here who sells external 10-14TB drives for scraps. Best Deal currently for a 10TB drive is $300. And minimum wage is about $600, so that is not happening.
     
  Dec 30, 2019 at 5:11 PM
    drescherjm

    Understood


    Your first response is probably the simplest way.
     
