Virtual JBOD, is it possible?

I'm not really familiar with how JBOD arrays works, my question is basically this:



Can I do a virtual JBOD where the drives all have physically separate file systems, so they can be accessed regularly as a single drive when connected one by one, and all the files on that particular drive are accessible, but when I connect them all they appear as one large combined storage?



Is there any software that does this for NTFS?



What I want to do is to use all my old and leftover drives as backup storage, but I Don't want the hassle of having to search which drive holds what backup. And since they are drives of various sizes and makes I can't put them in regular raid array, plus even if they were of the same size, a RAID has too many single points of failure for being a viable backup solution.

