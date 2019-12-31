Vintage Glass

This is a point I'd challenge: the medium format 'look' is mostly just higher resolution coupled with lenses that are less assed-up by design and by copy variation. Typically, due to the larger format and less sensitivity to size and weight of the customer base, distortion and CA were top control priorities for MF designers when dealing with wider focal lengths, in contrast to smaller formats generally working to keep size under control and apertures wider. It's a different set of compromises, not really better or worse, as your typical 16-35/2.8 event lens translated to medium format would be gargantuan, largely defeating the purpose of the lens in the first place!



The balance is that lens manufacturers have gotten better at dealing with aberrations at the consumer level, and that software correction has come a long, long way as well. Essentially, the medium format 'look' isn't really a thing. Technical advantages aside, when shot equivalently, there is no difference in output. Where medium format still maintains its niche is for those situations where equivalence cannot be attained.



So the real question then becomes: why speedboost medium format lenses? Are there not faster vintage equivalents in your format of choice, or modern options that provide better in-camera correction?

Click to expand...