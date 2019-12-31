Vintage Glass

I have a thread along these same lines but it seemed no one had any experience to share on the subject. I figured I'd share my own. With the advent of mirrorless cameras vintage lenses are back in. I have an affinity for adapting old electronics for modern uses. I love my vintage receivers, amps, and speakers. When I started back into photography a few weeks back I was elated to see this trend. I did a little digging and found a couple telephoto lenses that fit my need for a longer zoom, they were under 30 bucks shipped and I couldn't decide between the two so I bought both. One ended up being broken and I received a refund. Here's what I was able to produce w/ the one that worked. It is extremely smooth and easy to operate. It looks pretty goofy on my little Sony NEX-3n body. Here's the best photo I was able to get last night. I'll do some more shooting this weekend. I don't have any lighting; know it's a little dark. It was shot at about 140mm f5.6 ISO was 800 I believe. {} Tamron Adaptall 80-210 f3.8-5.6 - cheap Olympus OM to Sony E-Mount adapter ($13.00) - Sony NEX-3n. The beauty of this is how inexpensive it is (relative to modern lenses) to enjoy the nuances of every focal length etc. I've got a bid in on a 50mm f1.4 which is highly regarded in this arena. If I win it I will be in it under $60 to my door.