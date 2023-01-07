ViewSonic XG321UG 32" Issues

I've really liked the monitor but this week it started to go to a black screen randomly and and back. Most always just for a second but some times for longer and once it got stuck and I had to power it off. I thought it was just the game at the time I had just started Death Stranding. It was only happening in the menus. Today I started "A Plague Tale: Requiem" and it just did it.I just got the 4090 a few mouths ago and there was a new firmware for having black screens but maybe it was not 100% fixed by the fix? But the second display never goes black. ???Another thing I don't like it the power LED indication. If the monitor is not on before the PC the display will not work until in Windows and sometimes not even then. The older Dell display is always ok. But there is no LED color when the monitor is on. If you turn on the PC the LED goes blue if the monitor is on or off or something like that. there is also an amber color.