ViewSonic VX4380-4K reviews

B

bonushaker

n00b
Joined
Dec 13, 2018
Messages
7
Can anyone comment on the ViewSonic VX4380-4K 43" monitor. I can't find much reviews on this monitor. With 20% discount coupon I can get this monitor for about $700.00 AUD or $500 USD delivered.

I'm planning to replace an old 27" 2K monitor which is about 9-10 years old.

I'm using the monitor for productivity, so no games just the usual, photo editing, MS visual studio C++, word and excel research papers,web, Youtube etc.
 
H

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
6,719
I'm using this monitor for a few weeks, everything is good, but where's the light ON indicator? Normally a monitor has a light at the front to let you know the monitor is turn ON. This monitor doesn't have that.
 
