ViewSonic VX4380-4K reviews

Can anyone comment on the ViewSonic VX4380-4K 43" monitor. I can't find much reviews on this monitor. With 20% discount coupon I can get this monitor for about $700.00 AUD or $500 USD delivered.



I'm planning to replace an old 27" 2K monitor which is about 9-10 years old.



I'm using the monitor for productivity, so no games just the usual, photo editing, MS visual studio C++, word and excel research papers,web, Youtube etc.