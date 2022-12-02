ViewSonic ELITE XG320Q

So I just ordered this 32" 2560x1440 175hz Quantum Dot monitor for $399 on Amazon thanks to Cyber Monday sale.
I searched the forums but haven't seen any posts discussing it yet.
The key points I liked about this monitor is the 32" form factor, 16:9 display ratio, the VESA HDR 600 capability, base IPS technology, and this 'quantom dot'.
According to this article Quantum Dot technology should increase color saturation and pop by up to 50%, "By one estimate, Quantum Dots increase the color gamut on LCD displays by up to 50 percent. That broad range of colors also enables more saturated colors — the vivid, intense color levels that “pop” on screens and draw viewer attention."
So I am intrigued. I already like the wider off axis viewing angle and superior color of IPS displays. Will this Quantum Dot paired with the IPS make my colors even more vivid and life-like?
The main application for this monitor for me will be for viewing movies and 16:9 content. My main gaming monitor is an Alienware 34" Ultrawide 3440:1440 120 hz IPS monitor. It really feels immersive in gaming with the curve and the high refresh rate.
My main worries would be IPS glow, backlight bleed, eyestrain, and how does it perform once you enable the HDR. Also does the G-Sync/Freesync performance work well? Will ghosting or flicker be a concern?
Does anyone else own this monitor who can give feedback on what you like about it or don't like about it? Does the Quantum Dot make a difference for you? How does it feel in HDR mode?
I'll update this post again with some feedback when I receive the monitor on December 9th which is the estimated shipping date but I'd love to hear from other owners of this monitor while I wait.
Last edited: