Video Stuttering

So.... I play games on one monitor, and video on a second monitor.It was fine before, its always been fine since I started doing it in the early 00's on Win XP. Never had an issue playing a game on one monitor and video on the second at the same time.I reformatted my PC a week or so ago, and now when I have a game (any game) focused, the video playback on second monitor stutters, audio will drop, etc. As soon as I click out of the game (even if its still open and displaying on the other screen), the video fixes itself and will play fine. It does this when the game is full screen or windowed, and from ancient games like Close Combat to games like Star Citizen.I have the latest nVidia drivers, I have all updated drivers for my system, Windows is up to date, I dont have a firewall or AV software installed. Nothing has changed other than reformatting the PC. It does the stuttering in all three media players I have tried - VLC, MPC HC, MPC BE, and in browsers as well.I disabled hardware accel, and it still does it.It even does it when I enable and play video on the Intel graphics in the system with games on my GTX 1060. It does it no matter which of my hard drives I play the files off of, and it does it with all files and formats.DirectX is fully up to date, power settings are set to maximum performance, CPU is not maxed out. I just cant figure this one out. Please help meI5 4690K @ 3.5 and 4.4GHz (No difference if overclocked or not)16GB DDR3GTX 1060 6GB