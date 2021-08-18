Video stuttering in Firefox

For the past 6 months I've noticed that embedded videos (on websites) are really laggy and stutter in Firefox. I've tried turning on (and off) hardware acceleration, but it makes no difference. I've tried tinkering with other settings, but nothing seems to help. I've been researching this problem for several weeks now.



Brave, MS Edge, and Chrome do not have this problem, only Firefox.



I don't really want to give up Firefox as it's my default browser, but this video problem is really driving me crazy. Is this a known issue? Does Firefox use more RAM on embedded videos?



Any suggestions?