Video Output Crashing Issue

I've been having this issue for about 6 months and I'm starting to be convinced it has something to do with FreeSync and/or Refresh Rate.



Sometimes I'll be able to game for hours with no issue, others times on the first loading screen or main menu my entire computer will lock up and I can't even Ctrl+Alt+Del out of it without doing a hard power down. The screen just goes black and the sound will loop whatever was playing. The monitor then begins searching for a signal. Doesn't matter if I'm using DisplayPort or HDMI, same stuff.



The video card isn't overheating, all the fans are also working at normal speeds. It only does it in games, not on the desktop. Drivers etc are all updated.





The monitor is a 49" Samsung at 3840x1080 and I've tried 60/100/120hz to seemingly random success. There doesn't seem to be one that just works. I'm wondering if it is something to do with the monitor locked into a certain refresh and the game trying to run another? I dunno, I've about given up. It is driving me nuts.



The basic pc specs are 4770k stock @ 3.50ghz, RX580 stock no overclock, 16gb memory, 600watt psu.