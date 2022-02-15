I couldn't find any threads on this topic.



I don't have exciting hardware. Dell Optiplex 3020 sff and a 120gb SSD (plan on getting a 1TB eventually) - 8gb DDR3 - plan on upgrading to 16gb (that's the max. for this computer). The gpu is a GT 1030 DDR5.



It's limited but I am planning on using Linux - so, looking at software that works in Linux - lots of them, do.



Any recommendations or suggestions?



I hope to buy an Intel Alder Lake (want) or AMD 5600x/5800x (2nd choice) before the end of the year (summer, maybe). I will look at prebuilts, too - depending on the gpu situation. A 1660 Super is pretty expensive and overpriced here. I think the RX 6600 XT is available at overinflated prices but Nvidia is recommended for video editing, right? I hope to get a 3060 Ti but prices will probably be too high and the prebuilts often have the previous generation of cpu/mobo in them.



I am looking at OpenShot, Shotcut, Kdenlive, Olive and of course, Davinci Resolve - but, my current hardware is rather weak to say the least.



Any anecdotes from software you have used or tried? Thanks IA.