    JC724

    JC724

    I am looking to learn some video editing software to start video editing video games. Maybe get into some content creation.


    Anyone know of some good free video editing software.


    My Laptop is about 3-4 years old. I need to get a new one soon but don't have the money now.


    SPECS:

    ASUS G752VT

    Windows 10 home 64-bit OS

    Processor Intel i7 Core 2.6 GHz

    RAM 24 gigs


    Video Card is Geforce GTX 970M

    924 MHz

    RAM 6 gigs DDR5


    I don't know if this is good enough to run some decent video editing software but if so can someone please recommend me a couple and why.
     
    Shoganai

    Shoganai

    This isn’t free, but it’s pretty cheap for a lifetime license (60 bones): https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editor/

    If you want something simple like iMovie, but for Windows, it’s pretty great.

    Your system is fine for video editing.
     
