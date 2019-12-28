I am looking to learn some video editing software to start video editing video games. Maybe get into some content creation. Anyone know of some good free video editing software. My Laptop is about 3-4 years old. I need to get a new one soon but don't have the money now. SPECS: ASUS G752VT Windows 10 home 64-bit OS Processor Intel i7 Core 2.6 GHz RAM 24 gigs Video Card is Geforce GTX 970M 924 MHz RAM 6 gigs DDR5 I don't know if this is good enough to run some decent video editing software but if so can someone please recommend me a couple and why.