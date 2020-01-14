Video card load causing line noise

Discussion in 'Power Supplies' started by sappyse107, Jan 14, 2020 at 5:32 AM.

    sappyse107

    sappyse107

    I don't know where else to post this and my guess is either its just how electricity works, or it is the power supply. The line noise is with the mixer I have setup for some synths that is plugged into the same outlet that the computer is on. Its quiet like I would expect with the computer on but if the video card is active, presumably using the 8 pin connector power, noise. Like a ground loop kind of noise almost.

    Sure, I can pause the folding process when I really need it quiet but I have other power supplies I can swap around if that has a chance to fix this. Its a Seasonic 750 watt platinum rating. Massive overkill for a 2600x and RX580.
     
    Tsumi

    Tsumi

    It might help, it might not. There's too much variability in how electronics interact to say for sure. You may want to make sure that you have a good ground connection, and having a line conditioner might help as well.
     
