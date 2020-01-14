Video card load causing line noise

I don't know where else to post this and my guess is either its just how electricity works, or it is the power supply. The line noise is with the mixer I have setup for some synths that is plugged into the same outlet that the computer is on. Its quiet like I would expect with the computer on but if the video card is active, presumably using the 8 pin connector power, noise. Like a ground loop kind of noise almost. Sure, I can pause the folding process when I really need it quiet but I have other power supplies I can swap around if that has a chance to fix this. Its a Seasonic 750 watt platinum rating. Massive overkill for a 2600x and RX580.