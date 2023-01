DooKey said: That CPU will bottleneck anything but a low-end card for the most part. Give up on raytracing. I'd grab a used RX570 at the most. Click to expand...

jfnirvana292 said: He has an old radeon r7 360. Next question is would it be ok just to uograde the video card?



He has 12gb ram and an amd phenom Ii x6.

Straight up. Get an 8gb 570 or 580. Super cheap, good addition to the system.Nah, the ram is fine, but the cpu is ollllllllld. You can get an entire i5-6xxx system in one of those HP packages for $100~. I would go that route, personally. That AMD chip is about 4 million years old.