VIA EPIA 800 missing S-Video

Nobu
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2007
- Messages
- 8,484
Any chance I could put it back in? I imagine it'd need an IC or two, and some resistors/caps that were also left out, but I'm not certain on that. Will have pics later on.
The S-Vid connector itself is under the parallel port, at least one through-hole (the others are either pads or filled holes). It looks like any potentially related components' pads are out/around the rear I/O.
Edit: There's a half-decent photo of a fully populated board over on the RetroWeb: https://theretroweb.com/motherboards/s/via-epia-800
The S-Vid connector itself is under the parallel port, at least one through-hole (the others are either pads or filled holes). It looks like any potentially related components' pads are out/around the rear I/O.
Edit: There's a half-decent photo of a fully populated board over on the RetroWeb: https://theretroweb.com/motherboards/s/via-epia-800
Last edited: