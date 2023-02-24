Vesa Monitor Stands

Anything I should look out for? looking at this one here because it goes all the way down to the base. What I'm worried about is when I screw the screws in the back for the Vesa mount how sturdy it will be. Worried about cracking the screen or something I have no experience with these things. Mainly I want my OLED monitor about 2-3" lower than the LG Stand it provides so I'm not looking up all the time instead reading the screen for information.WaLI Monitor Stand