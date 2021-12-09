Very, Very Simple Audio Equalizer; Suggestions Please ?

Hello,



I am trying to find a very, vey, basic audio equalizer that I can leave open

on my desktop all the time.



Hoping to find just a slider that goes between Treble and Bass, and that's all.



Don't want any of the really impressive audio equalizers that available.



I want something that truly just mimics the old Tone bass-treble knobs on old radios etc.



**Really simple and basic. Just one adjustment or slider, and that's it. (very little real estate left on my desktop a problem also)



Might anyone suggest something ?



Much thanks,

Bob