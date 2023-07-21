(very) slow SSD write speed.

My SSD (SUNEAST SE900 SSD 2048GB), has suddenly started writing extremely slowly. Like less than 20MB/s when copying photos. Previously it performed decently.
The drive is about 75% full.
The drive looks healthy according to crystaldiskinfo.
But:
Do you think the drive is dying? I don't get any errors, and files read normally, and even seem to write correctly (just slow).
Could there be another explanation (and solution?)
Thanks!
The drive is about 75% full.
The drive looks healthy according to crystaldiskinfo.
But:
Do you think the drive is dying? I don't get any errors, and files read normally, and even seem to write correctly (just slow).
Could there be another explanation (and solution?)
Thanks!