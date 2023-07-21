(very) slow SSD write speed.

Kiri

My SSD (SUNEAST SE900 SSD 2048GB), has suddenly started writing extremely slowly. Like less than 20MB/s when copying photos. Previously it performed decently.

The drive is about 75% full.

The drive looks healthy according to crystaldiskinfo.


But:



Do you think the drive is dying? I don't get any errors, and files read normally, and even seem to write correctly (just slow).
Could there be another explanation (and solution?)

Thanks!
 
Sounds like you hit the threshold at which the drive controller no longer has access to the cache set aside to help with write speeds (on QLC drives, a memory controller can treat a section of the NAND as SLC cache instead of the much slower QLC, if my memory holds true).

I'd try moving off / removing data and running the TRIM in windows (right click on the drive in My Computer/PC, select Properties, then Tools, then select the drive in the list and click on Optimize). It may take a bit for the controller to go back to normal, so if it doesn't work immediately you should give it a couple hours.
 
