Very slow file transfer Windows 10 - no matter what media is used

J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,390
Specs:
B550 Tomahawk
32 gb DDR4 3200 B die
3600x
Nvme 3x4.0
Fresh install windows 10, latest updates
No third party apps installed yet
All drivers downloaded and installed from MSI website.

Been doing this a long long time and never seen this yet…

No matter what medium I use, files max out at about 11 Mb/s.

Nvme to nvme, usb 3 to nvme, NAS to nvme, any combination.

I’ve tested the usb3 enclosure on other computers, as well as any external media. In other machines, everything does what it should.

In this pc, it never peaks above that slow transfer speed.

I checked BIOS and didn’t see anything standing out? Any ideas?

Test file is a 1.5 GB movie.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
35,546
is the bios up to date and have you installed the newest chipset drivers from amd, not msi?
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,390
Yes both are actually the same batch. Bought at the same time, and known to be working in a previous build.

Ive un installed then reinstalled the usb drivers for windows, no luck.

Trying usb benchmark software in safe mode currently. Since this stuff works fine in another machine, I think it’s an issue with this install of windows unfortunately
 
