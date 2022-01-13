Very slow file transfer Windows 10 - no matter what media is used

Specs:

B550 Tomahawk

32 gb DDR4 3200 B die

3600x

Nvme 3x4.0

Fresh install windows 10, latest updates

No third party apps installed yet

All drivers downloaded and installed from MSI website.



Been doing this a long long time and never seen this yet…



No matter what medium I use, files max out at about 11 Mb/s.



Nvme to nvme, usb 3 to nvme, NAS to nvme, any combination.



I’ve tested the usb3 enclosure on other computers, as well as any external media. In other machines, everything does what it should.



In this pc, it never peaks above that slow transfer speed.



I checked BIOS and didn’t see anything standing out? Any ideas?



Test file is a 1.5 GB movie.