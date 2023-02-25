Very low write speeds - any ideas?

Hi, was hoping someone might be able to help with this problem pleaseI have two identical SSDs '1TB AFTERSHOCK NVME GEN4 SSD (R: 4750 | W: 1900)'. In Device manager they show as an 'AS Velocity G4'Mobo is an ASUS B550 ROG STRIX-F. I decided to do a test and see the C drive is writing very slowly - 10%-20% the speed of the D drive. Do you think this is an issue with the drive? Below are tests for the C and D drives. Thanks for any help