Very low write speeds - any ideas?

Dark_Cobra

Feb 25, 2023
Hi, was hoping someone might be able to help with this problem please

I have two identical SSDs '1TB AFTERSHOCK NVME GEN4 SSD (R: 4750 | W: 1900)'. In Device manager they show as an 'AS Velocity G4'

Mobo is an ASUS B550 ROG STRIX-F. I decided to do a test and see the C drive is writing very slowly - 10%-20% the speed of the D drive. Do you think this is an issue with the drive? Below are tests for the C and D drives. Thanks for any help

Combined.png
 
pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
make sure the drives firmware is up to date. make sure the board bios is up to date. and make sure you have the chipset drivers installed. you can also swap their places to see if its the slot.
 
