Very [HOT] 7900X3D $330 @ Antonline

$330 now!

Edit: I bit. Buy now, think about it later, even though I was aiming for a 7800X3D.
 
Last edited:
I hope for the 9xxx series AMD puts 3DV-Cache on both of the CCDs, so we don't end up with these weird 7900X3D chips that no one wants.
 
