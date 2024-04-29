Very [HOT] 7900X3D $330 @ Antonline

chameleoneel
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2005
- Messages
- 7,609
7900X3D $330
https://www.antonline.com/AMD/Computers/Electronic_Components/Microprocessors/1469471
Also some bundles which may or may not be warm or even hot. I haven't looked too closely
https://www.antonline.com/7900x3d
