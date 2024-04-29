[DEAD]Very [HOT] 7900X3D $330 @ Antonline

chameleoneel said: You can also run a 7800X3D totally fine, in a bottom barrel motherboard. Click to expand...

chameleoneel said: And for around $200, is an attractive price indeed. Click to expand...

chameleoneel said: there are a few games which actually do a bit better on a 7900X3D Click to expand...

chameleoneel said: The 7900X3D strikes a middle ground of solid mulicore potential, and its AMD's 3rd best gaming chip. Which also means its better than a 13900k in many games, and uses 1/2 to 1/3 the power, while gaming. Click to expand...

I know. I've made that point tons of times on this forum. I think it's no secret to anyone that frequents this place that I'm a huge fan of the chip (and the AM5 line in general). I have one myself. I love it. What I'm not a fan of, when recommending it to others, is the price, because:That's the thing. You can also run a 7600 in a bottom of the barrel motherboard. And the savings would get you up a GPU tier. Going up a GPU tier is probably going to make a bigger difference than going to a better CPU, especially when you factor in that most people building their own PC probably aren't playing at 1080p, which is where many of these reviews happen. At $400 the 7800X3D is just... kinda expensive, for a CPU. Your budget legitimately has to be around the close to 2k range to actually comfortably fit it in. "Comfortably" defined as, "you're not compromising gaming performance somewhere else". That's why it baffles me that they haven't made a 6 core 7600X3D priced at $250 or so. It would let them win a lot of the lower end and budget space. Maybe the margins just aren't there? I don't know.They mostly do better on the 7950X3D if anything, in that video. Probably due to extra cores in engines that are actually multithreaded well.If you watch your video, the 7900X3D in "7600X3D mode" usually does... not that great. I think cutting it in half kind of hurts. And I don't think anyone wants to fool around with disabling and re-enabling that stuff constantly, especially with AM5's generally terrible boot times due to memory training (and then lack of stability without training sometimes). Although maybe there are non-reboot solutions (lasso?), it's still just extra effort. And the thing is, how many people actually have a workflow worth going through that trouble with? I've spun up VMs and done multitasking just fine on this 7800X3D. My guess is that it would mainly be about video encoding or similar, for people that do aof that. For the current price point, yeah I can kind of see this being attractive. But if mainly gaming, consider that time is money and that you might be wasting time dealing with this thing's quirks on a regular basis. If you spend 5 minutes every now and then for a long time, it will add up. Which is why the 7800X3D is by and far the best selling chip right now. People don't like to spend time tinkering if they don't have to (well some of us on this forum do, of course). For anyone that really does need all of those extra cores for performance, they might tend to go the whole 9 yards for the 7950X3D instead, despite its price.I think it's a great deal for people who know what they're getting into at this price. Tsumi does, I've seen them around and they know their stuff, but just some caveats worth bringing up.