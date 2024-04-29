[DEAD]Very [HOT] 7900X3D $330 @ Antonline

chameleoneel
Supreme [H]ardness
7900X3D $330
https://www.antonline.com/AMD/Computers/Electronic_Components/Microprocessors/1469471
shave off 1.5% with Microsoft cashback. And another 1% with Rakuten.
Also some bundles which may or may not be warm or even hot. I haven't looked too closely (The bundles don't seem to be any extra deal. Its simply the discounted 7900X3D, paired with a normal priced item.)
https://www.antonline.com/7900x3d
