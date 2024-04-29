[DEAD]Very [HOT] 7900X3D $330 @ Antonline

$330 now!

Edit: I bit. Buy now, think about it later, even though I was aiming for a 7800X3D.
 
I think a lot of folks would prefer the 7800X3D even if the higher core count variants are cheaper. It's simply no-fuss drop-in performance. No need to mess with process lasso or anything. I really wish AMD made a 7600X3D. The 7800X3D is pretty expensive for a mid core count chip... Even at its performance level, it can be hard to recommend without a large budget.
 
A build focused on gaming as its main performance demand, should definitely look at the 7800X3D.

The 7900X3D and 7950X3D are meant for someone whom wants top 3 gaming performance------and good multicore (7900X3D) or more/less the very best multicore (7950X3D).

Its good product segmentation.

*however, at this price, the 7900X3D is a great buy, regardless of use case. Especially with the 7800X3D around $400, currently.

7800X3D's price is fine, relative to the competition. You don't pay top dollar, for top gaming performance. If you need to spend less, AMD has options for that.

I think its a great choice. Its AMD's 3rd best gaming CPU---which beats 13900k/14900k in many games, while using 1/2 to 1/3 the power in gaming. And if you need to do any multicore work, its solid for that.

997872_1711373000525.png
 
At this price I'm willing to test the waters with the inconvenience. Given that the most CPU intensive games I play are indie sim games like Oxygen Not Included, I don't see myself saturating 4 v-cache cores, let alone 6 or 8. If I find the performance unsatisfactory I could probably trade/sell for a 7800X3D without much of a loss.

Hardware Unboxed's review only has a few games performing significantly worse on the 7900X3D. Process Lasso is mostly a bandaid for new games until AMD and Windows drivers catch up. That and very obscure games that most likely wouldn't be CPU intensive anyways.
 
You can also disable the non-vcache CCX in the bios. Which HU did in their recent 7900X3D videos.
 
I'd rather spring for a 7800X3D. The 7900X3D fills a legitimate niche of wanting OK multicore performance, OK gaming performance, and a good price, but the problem is games are lassoed to the CCD with extra cache so for gaming, it runs like a six-core CPU. That would be fine, except...the asymmetric design is almost certainly going to trigger pathologies with workstation apps, and the CCD with the extra cache is slower than the one without.
It's a good budget streamer's CPU, I guess? Run your game on the CCD with extra cache, background processes on the other CCD, and get 12 cores for your post-production (the popular content creator apps are all carefully tested to run OK on these heterogenous CPUs)
 
8 cores is "mid core count" now? Maybe within AMD's own product stack, but remember that Intel's top CPU also "only" has 8 P-cores.
Then you're left with a 6-core that you may as well call a 7600X3D. May as well just buy the 7800X3D.
 
I mean, yeah... It's 50% of 16, which is their highest offering. Intel really tried to sell the heterogenous core thing, so it's hard to directly compare the two. Pretty sure the 7800X3D performs a lot worse than a 13900k in productivity.


Click to expand...

Well the problem, like I said in another topic, is the difference between the msrp 7800X3D and the 7600 is last I checked around 200$. That's enough to easily upgrade GPU tiers most of the time.

1000025293.jpg


So really the only people that spring on the 7800X3D are either ones that want to keep it for a long time, or people that don't have much of a budget limit to begin with.

BTW 7800X3D is 358 on newegg ATM:
https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-...series/p/N82E16819113793?Item=N82E16819113793
 
It's hard to resist but I'd kick myself if we see a non-X3D 8 core part that nearly matches it next gen. I don't want BIG.little or mismatched cores. My personality would have have me paranoid and chasing ghosts to ensure optimal core use. I have a 12700 at work and VMs run like dog shit on e-cores. I know this isn't exactly the same but it's still BEST.good.
 
Smoking hot. Told a friend who needed one. Thanks.

It's a great CPU for the price if you need dual use and crazy efficient. You just have to take a deep breath and stop worrying if it's the best gaming on the entire planet or not. It's close. Very close.
 
Well the problem, like I said in another topic, is the difference between the msrp 7800X3D and the 7600 is last I checked around 200$. That's enough to easily upgrade GPU tiers most of the time.

View attachment 650970

So really the only people that spring on the 7800X3D are either ones that want to keep it for a long time, or people that don't have much of a budget limit to begin with.

BTW 7800X3D is 358 on newegg ATM:
https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-...series/p/N82E16819113793?Item=N82E16819113793
The point is that the 7800X3D is a lot cheaper than a 14900k. But, matches or beats it in gaming. And uses 1/2 to 1/3 the power, in gaming. The product segmentation compared to Intel, is great. With Intel, you have to buy their most expensive CPU, to get their best gaming performance.
You can also run a 7800X3D totally fine, in a bottom barrel motherboard. The money you save going AMD, can be put towards a GPU or other parts, yes.

Indeed, AMD's CPUs are great at gaming. 7600 and 7600x perform similar to a 12900k in many games. That's still a good gaming CPU. And for around $200, is an attractive price indeed. Currently, the 7600 is $190 at newegg and amazon. 7600x is $208. For Intel, the gaming competitor is the 13600k and 14600k. They cost a lot more. They are way more capable for multicore work. But, you can't simply buy a 6 core version, for less. And the 14400 and 14500 while technically (finally) on Raptor Lake silicon, have cut down L2 cache. So, they are still effectively more similar to Alder Lake. And their gaming performance suffers for it in some games.
I guess people keep glossing over the point of the 7900X3D and 7950X3D.

Yes, if all you are focused on is the best gaming, buy the 7800X3D.

If you need multicore potential and want gaming, the other X3D's are there for you. (or there is a really great deal, like a $330 7900X3D)

The 7900X3D strikes a middle ground of solid mulicore potential, and its AMD's 3rd best gaming chip. Which also means its better than a 13900k in many games, and uses 1/2 to 1/3 the power, while gaming.

If you have some trouble with the core scheduling of the 7900X3D and 7950X3D, you can try process Lasso, or you can disable the no V-Cache CCX. That does not mean you should simply buy a 7800X3D. Because then you would lose the multicore performance. 6 Zen 4 cores with V-Cache is still a super killer gaming CPU.
And, there are a few games which actually do a bit better on a 7900X3D, than a 7800X3D.


View: https://youtu.be/Y8ztpM70jEw?si=1_GL--rproJcN3zy
 
Since these chips came out, 7900x3D has made no sense and still makes no sense. There is a reason they're slashing prices. I suppose if they go low enough its still "good" in a general sense but compared to its siblings.. meh.
 
This man gets it. The 7900X3D has all of the drawbacks of the 7950X3D, but can't even beat the 7800X3D in gaming.

It needs to be priced around $300 for it to be a tempting option.
 
Makes plenty of sense. Its 13700k/7900x multicore performance (which is a lot better than 7800X3D multicore), paired with AMD's 3rd best gaming performance (and that is to say, about 10fps average behind a 7800X3D)----which is still better than 13900k.
 
The current price is great and its new MSRP of $400 is decent. It's for the budget workstation that wants to game- it's not that much more than a 7900X at MSRP. This is a better value for me than the 7800X3D as I don't play games that can use 6 X3D cores yet need all the single core performance it can get.
 
I know. I've made that point tons of times on this forum. I think it's no secret to anyone that frequents this place that I'm a huge fan of the chip (and the AM5 line in general). I have one myself. I love it. What I'm not a fan of, when recommending it to others, is the price, because:

Click to expand...

That's the thing. You can also run a 7600 in a bottom of the barrel motherboard. And the savings would get you up a GPU tier. Going up a GPU tier is probably going to make a bigger difference than going to a better CPU, especially when you factor in that most people building their own PC probably aren't playing at 1080p, which is where many of these reviews happen. At $400 the 7800X3D is just... kinda expensive, for a CPU. Your budget legitimately has to be around the close to 2k range to actually comfortably fit it in. "Comfortably" defined as, "you're not compromising gaming performance somewhere else". That's why it baffles me that they haven't made a 6 core 7600X3D priced at $250 or so. It would let them win a lot of the lower end and budget space. Maybe the margins just aren't there? I don't know.

They mostly do better on the 7950X3D if anything, in that video. Probably due to extra cores in engines that are actually multithreaded well.

If you watch your video, the 7900X3D in "7600X3D mode" usually does... not that great. I think cutting it in half kind of hurts. And I don't think anyone wants to fool around with disabling and re-enabling that stuff constantly, especially with AM5's generally terrible boot times due to memory training (and then lack of stability without training sometimes). Although maybe there are non-reboot solutions (lasso?), it's still just extra effort. And the thing is, how many people actually have a workflow worth going through that trouble with? I've spun up VMs and done multitasking just fine on this 7800X3D. My guess is that it would mainly be about video encoding or similar, for people that do a lot of that. For the current price point, yeah I can kind of see this being attractive. But if mainly gaming, consider that time is money and that you might be wasting time dealing with this thing's quirks on a regular basis. If you spend 5 minutes every now and then for a long time, it will add up. Which is why the 7800X3D is by and far the best selling chip right now. People don't like to spend time tinkering if they don't have to (well some of us on this forum do, of course). For anyone that really does need all of those extra cores for performance, they might tend to go the whole 9 yards for the 7950X3D instead, despite its price.

I think it's a great deal for people who know what they're getting into at this price. Tsumi does, I've seen them around and they know their stuff, but just some caveats worth bringing up.
 
$216 is even hotter at Microcenter. :D From another forum:
"Pick from a selection of motherboards and ram (you don't have to use the default bundle they offer), then add the 7800x3d to cart and the 7800x3d drops to $216 in price as part of the bundle deal, you will see the prices in cart as soon as all 3 items in cart. open box Mobo and ram also qualify"
 
For the 7800X3D, that's a really killer price. I recently bought my friend a Motherboard that I'm planning to ship to him when he gets the money. Usually you can also take the motherboard into the store after purchase and then can retroactively apply these discounts, too, just an FYI. I might do that for him. Microcenter occasionally has some really killer deals on open box DDR5 RAM, specifically Trident kits.
 
Yep, the guy who posted this on the other site was actually going back to return an intel kit that was far slower than this and picked up this cpu and and open box mb and some ram for a far faster rig than he was originally planning to build. :) Great value right now between this and the 6750 xt deal on a solid system on the cheap. :)
 
I'll have to wait until end of year for the Santa Clara center to open or make an 8 hour drive each way. Good to know on being able to choose the motherboard though, I need one with an electrical PCI-E X4 slot and very few B650 boards have that.
 
I miss having TWO in the chicagoland area. That and Frys was some fun shopping days. :) Nothing like getting out and seeing toys to clear the head.
 
Frys was great before they changed their sales model. Loved the different themes the stores had. I remember getting in line early for doorbuster sales, snagged some really cheap DDR3 RAM. Being able to see the motherboards displayed in person was nice too.
 
It does work indeed if you place a 7800x3d,AM5 board and a ddr5 kit in your cart. Shows 196.66 for the 7800x3d.

I really don’t have time for a new PC right now but…
 
Yeah, I priced it out and with my motherboard of choice the 7800X3D bundle was about $50 less expensive than this 7900X3D with the same board from Newegg (Microcenter board price was about $60 more expensive, eating a lot of the savings). I'll just go forward with the 7900X3D and Newegg motherboard.
 
One thing to look at is open box boards. I was able to get my friend a decent B650 MSI Mag Tomahawk for 99$ open box. That's half off or so. I tested it for him and it works fine. Good shape.
 
Yep, EVEN LOWER now at $197 with mb and ram. And you thought $330 was good. :jimlad:
 
The other thing to keep in mind is many of the benchmarks are done at 1920x1080. The higher resolution you go, the more likely you'll see results like this:

god-of-war-2560-1440.png


So a 7800X3D is better in gaming. But a 7900X3D is probably not that bad, and in some games the difference will be negligible most likely. I assume people buying a $300+ CPU are playing at 2560x1440, or 3440x1440 and higher.

So for the price I think this is a good CPU. The added benefit is it will be slightly better in video rendering, handbrake (though it seems performance jump is small after 8 cores), and whatnot if you do that. If you only care about gaming and you can get a 7800X3D for a similar price go for that. But for $330 this isn't a bad option.
 
A simulated 7600X3D does more/less as good as a 7900X3D (sometimes a little worse, sometimes about the same, sometimes better)-----except for games where more than 6 cores scales well. And that's fine and better than "not great" IMO.

The point is, if you run into an occasional game which stutters on a dual CCX CPU, you can disable one CCX and on average, lose almost nothing. And that 6 cores with Vcache, is still often as good or better at gaming, than even a 14900k.

IMO, there is very little downside to a 7900X3D. And at $320-----its a hell of a deal.


Yes indeed. No one disputes that. and I have said it myself multiple times on this forum, and others.

However, the 7900X3D isn't' a lot worse. If I were buying right now......I would choose a $330 7900X3D over a $360 7800X3D. I don't need the sometimes ~15 extra frames you can get with a 7800X3D.....but have needed more than 8 cores in the past. And could find ways to make use of them, now.
 
