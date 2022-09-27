Verify my budget build

Building a light gaming PC for the first time since the Athlon X2 chips were out and popular and wanted some verification on my build. The max resolution I will be gaming at is 1920x1080 since that is the highest my monitor supports and I don't want to upgrade it at the moment since it is a dual setup but gaming would only be on one monitor of course. I will also not expect to play new games at high levels of detail and accept that settings will need to be turned down in some cases.



The main type of games I play would be things like the Hitman series and Mafia series, some sort of space combat game if I can find one I like.



I would prefer to not buy used if possible but if it meant getting something significantly better, like the GPU, for the same money I would consider it.



My first thought was to build a Ryzen 5 5600G computer and use the integrated graphics and upgrade the GPU down the road but it seems like a better option to just get a GPU from the start so that made me switch to an Intel CPU. I know the new Ryzens were announced today but I don't know anything about them and pricing and performance to know if one of those would be a better option or not.



Motherboard: MSI PRO H610M-G - $90

CPU: Core i3-12100F - $110

Memory: Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series DDR4 8GB (2 x 4GB) 3200MHz Kit - $37

SSD: TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z 512GB SLC Cache 3D NAND TLC 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive SSD - $31

PSU: Gigabyte GP-P450B - $50

GPU: ZOTAC GAMING GeForce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6 - $170



I'd find some cheap case to put it all in bringing the total minus case to $488. I would be really open to any ideas to save money if possible or suggestions for different components that are better suited. I know PSU units can be had cheaper and would love to save some money if possible.



What are the opinions and thoughts?