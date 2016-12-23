Vectrex

Now you are playing with vectors!

Anyone have one of these things? Need to find some other games for it.

15493353_10154835592298609_1609694555256013206_o.jpg
 
Yep, I have one with a multicart with almost every game for the Vectrex on it that I purchased probably close to 20 years ago... don't think I've used it in 15 years though. No telling if the guy that made the cartridge is around anymore. I can take a look at it when I get home and tell you the name of the cartridge if that's something you'd care about.
 
Ok, just looked at mine. It's a Sean Kelly multi cartridge. Has 60 games on it... pretty much all of them. If you look around the internet you should be able to find one. That's the only way to go. He used to sell overlays for the games as well, which I bought back in the day. Not a necessity, but it makes some of the games much cooler looking.
 
yes i have to find on of those multi carts

there are a few people making new overlays as well now which is good.
 
I had one of those growing up because my parents wouldn't let me take over the TV for an Atari system.

Played the hell out of it.
 
