Varjo aero help needed.

Hi all I'm after some help. I have purchased a varjo aero on eBay and has come with just the headset cable(usb c),i was told that it just plugs into my pc which doesn't work, then told to go straight to graphics card(rtx 3090ti) after buying various adapters that doesn't work,ive plugged it into the usb c port on the motherboard and the led display comes on but that's all it does, could someone please explain how i need to connect this £2000 headset into my pc please before it drives me nuts.thanks in advance