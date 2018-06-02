I don't see any recent threads about this, coming out next tuesday.
What struck me as interesting was the following :
Consequences in most games are really "weak". You go around robbing and killing everyone and that is the norm in a lot of games. Other games you just rob them and try not to get caught. Anyway because of that I went ahead and picked it up.
GMG has a 25% off sale
Every one of Vampyr’s citizens is part of an interconnected social web, and the fate of one citizen in a social circle will impact the everyday life of the others, as well as the direction of the narrative. Each citizen has their own story, life and personal quests – and every last one can be spared or sacrificed in Reid’s quest. Reid is a vampire, and the fastest way to evolve and unlock new supernatural abilities for combat is by drinking the blood of the living. In Vampyr, it’s not “Do I kill?” but “Who do I kill?”. Deadly encounters plague the doctor’s journey, and each citizen offers a tempting source of power… but there will be consequences.
