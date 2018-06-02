Completed this today 50 hours in, got the good ending as I killed no civilians and had healthy districts. The game certainly had it's enjoyable moments and bright spots, and looked promising early on but by mid game it just felt mediocre. It took good design elements from other games, and tried to mash them together into a bit of a clunky end product that didn't really excel in any one particular area.



The voice acting was absolutely top class and the best technical aspect of the game. The varied characters, their backstories and their relationships were also very well done.



What the game needed to improve the experience:

-Implement fast travel between hideouts

-Allow skipping dialogue one sentence at a time (right now it skips to the end completely)

-All the shortcut doors/gates from a preceding area to a new one should all automatically unlock once you enter the new area (this sounds like laziness but it's a level design issue)

-More fine tuned responsive combat (to be more specific: (1) remove being 'stunned/staggered' on every little hit and (2) Increase the speed of the standard melee and 'turn around and melee' animations)

-A civilian in a healthy district should only get sick once, once you cure them they gain immunity and never get sick again unless the district loses it's healthy status

-Abilities shouldn't have flat values but scale off the damage of your weapon. Some of my abilities felt useless as I could just melee for more damage.

-A way of traversing the city that didn't feel tedious and annoying. After clearing an area for the first time maybe you unlock some ledges/rooftops that you can use to teleport around.

-A larger map with more areas - only because they end up using and re-using certain areas/rooms over and over and over. There's places/areas/rooms/buildings you needed to visit many multiple times for quests or otherwise throughout the game. "I have to go there yet again? For the 5th time?"

-The quest icons for some of the 'collect item' quests needed to be more specific instead of a huge circle over an area. All this did was annoy people enough to google 'what to do/where to go'.

-Give enemies stamina and cooldowns. Enemies seem to have infinite stamina and no cooldown on their abilities, late game this gets annoying when some enemies spam abilities over and over.



I'd say the game is worth picking up when at $19.99 or lower.