Derangel said: Except that isn’t what Jim was saying about Division 2. The game makes statements right in the opening yet Ubisoft doesn’t have the balls to stand behind anything. They are so afraid of making any kind of statement that is makes them come off as a pathetic and cowerdly. It’s a Tom Clancy game ffs, his books were political thrillers he made political statements in everything he wrote. Ubisoft is just too afraid to commit to what their games are actually saying. Remember the stupid “this game is made by people of all different races, creeds, ect” bs they used to put before their AC games in order to try and prevent anyone from possibly thinking they have an opinion on anything? Click to expand...

Definitely hoping to see Linux support! Paradox does have a good history in this regard and, if they know anything about the original VTMB, appealing to modders and Linux users is quite beneficial!On the content/politically correct discussion above... I don't have any problem with the game allowing players to choose pronouns. Its a simple change that just adds options, harms nobody, and will likely be appealing to certain players. It shouldn't really be controversial.The reason they have to do this is a typical corporate risk-management decision. We're in a time when if a game seems to take a stand of what could be considered a current issue, there will be people who object to its presence and/or the side in which it appears they chose. They'll likely do so so vehemently to suggest that it is worth boycotting or accuse the company of supporting X ideals.Thus, the only "safe" move is to either A) Make the game attempt to completely avoid touching on any issues and/or supporting one view or another...which is nearly impossible while still making a good game. Sometimes a watered down version of this some sort of "both-sideisms" where either neither side is considered to be right should there be conflicting sides, or there are tropes taken from opposing real world ideologies smushed together to be "fair". B) Refuse to take or confirm any stance or intent thereof. Sure, some people will be annoyed at your manufactured corporate wimpiness, but that isn't going to motivate the kind of people to call for a boycott of your game versus it being deemed a "SJW game" or "Alt-right game". There's also the other level here about allowing controversy to fester on its own to act as free advertising.--For anyone who hasn't played the original VTM:Bloodlines, if you enjoy Deus Ex style titles it is a must play. However, much like a handful of other older titles (the first The Witcher and some will say Elder Scrolls, Fallout games), it is best experienced these days with mods. The "definitive" mod is Wesp's Unofficial Patch which is still being updated to this day which doesn't just fix the many, many bugs that were left in it, it allows the game to work on modern hardware without workarounds (ie better multicore and high resolution support), but adds and upgrades a ton of content including partially-finished stuff the devs intended but had to shelve in order to meet deadlines. It does a lot of other things as well and can be combined with a number of other mods, some of which add huge amounts of content and/or can be considered expansions/total conversions.