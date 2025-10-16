  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Valve Developer Gets Initial DLSS Support Working On Open-Source NVIDIA "NVK" Driver

“Ashton announced on Bluesky this evening that after a few days of hacking, DLSS is working atop the NVK open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver.

The work focused on getting the VK_NVX_binary_import and VK_NVX_image_view_handle NVIDIA Vulkan extensions wired up. In essence NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling amounts to some CUDA kernels and NVK just needing to tie in enough support to get them functioning. The NVIDIA Vulkan extensions are used by DXVK and VKD3D-Proton via the DXVK-NVAPI project for implementing DLSS.

The code isn't yet ready for merging but Ashton shared an image of the game Control being upscaled as DLSS working on NVK:”

1760623386423.png

Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/NVIDIA-DLSS-NVK-Experimental
 
