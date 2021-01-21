Valve, Capcom, Bethesda, Fined $9.4 Million by EU for 'Geo-Blocking

Master_shake_

Master_shake_

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 9, 2012
Messages
15,292
add a 1 and 2 zeroes and that'll really send a message otherwise it's the cost of doing business.
 
D

D-EJ915

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
1,306
sharknice said:
I have a feeling they're just going to sell them all for a higher price and people from poor countries will get screwed.
Click to expand...
square enix did this a while ago for ff14 they disabled region pricing, now my friends in Brazil can't afford to play.
 
C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 8, 2016
Messages
5,024
Ya this doesn't end the way the EU would think... or consumers would expect.

All prices will be unified to the highest price paid in the EU. The poor countries will be come pirates and Valve and the big AAAs really don't care, it will be cheaper then having all EU customers pay the Polish price.
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,421
This is stupid, just about everything is “geo priced”. $60 for a new title is about the standard, $60USD in the US is a hell of a lot different that say $60USD in India.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
6,667
Doesn't seem like a good decision. Prices should be tailored for the market, otherwise the publishers will just raise the price everywhere, screwing everyone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top