V-Sync and GPU Temps

curious Q here ... been playing Metro Exodus using no V-sync because when I turn on in-game V-sync it drops to 35 fps or less. With or without full

v-sync my Asus Strix GTX 970 needs 80% fan to keep it under 70C, no other game in my arsenal comes near that kind of temp or fan speed. One day I got curious and tried the Half v-sync setting and lo and behold GPU temp hit 48C max but the video suffers.



why the drop in temp with HALF v-sync and why so hot with no or full v-sync? I know my rig is running well so it has to be something in the game I would think anyways. Bad scripting?