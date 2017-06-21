V-Ray Benchmark for GPU/CPU

https://benchmark.chaosgroup.com/
V-Ray has a cool standalone rendering benchmark tool available for everyone to test their GPU and CPU systems out and compare their results with other systems that have been uploaded as well. You'll have to register in order to download the benchmark, just an fyi, but this is a really great tool for anyone who does animation and 3d rendering as a hobby or job.
Here's what my results with my Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4930K CPU @ 4.20GHz x12, GeForce GTX 780 Ti 3072MB
CPU: 02:51.816
GPU: 01:33.623
