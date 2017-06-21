V-Ray Benchmark for GPU/CPU

https://benchmark.chaosgroup.com/

V-Ray has a cool standalone rendering benchmark tool available for everyone to test their GPU and CPU systems out and compare their results with other systems that have been uploaded as well. You'll have to register in order to download the benchmark, just an fyi, but this is a really great tool for anyone who does animation and 3d rendering as a hobby or job.

Here's what my results with my Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4930K CPU @ 4.20GHz x12, GeForce GTX 780 Ti 3072MB


CPU: 02:51.816

GPU: 01:33.623
 
DL Link or bust! I'm sick and tired of registration walls.
 
New version of V-Ray has been released. It also doesn't install and runs straight from the exe.
I exited out of it after the first run and had to reinstall it smh.

It's pretty weak imo but it was only the 1min long bench.
Only the CPU bench seems worthwhile and it's pretty weak also. I'm sure if you loop it it would probably be ok.

Currently, V-Ray GPU only runs on NVIDIA devices. AMD graphic cards are no longer supported as AMD stopped investing in OpenCL for rendering. AMD devices are still compatible with denoising and lens effects.
  • Looping Tests—Users can now push hardware limits, letting Benchmark loop their tests for as long as desired. This provides even more insights into the current capabilities of any hardware.
  • GPU Rendering Mode Comparisons—Users can now run either RTX or CUDA on GPU and/or CPU with the same test scene, allowing for direct comparisons between the engines on GPUs and total system performance.
  • New Benchmark Scene—V-Ray 6's roving house model is now provided as the Benchmark test scene for both V-Ray and V-Ray GPU, and is shown to scale well on up to eight GPUs or multiple CPUs with up to 256 cores.
  • New Apple Chip Support—V-Ray Benchmark can now return results for Apple M2 and M3 chips, helping artists see how V-Ray will respond on various Macs.
https://www.chaos.com/vray/benchmark

1715972603404.png



CUDA

1715973001953.png



RTX

1715973228589.png
 
CAD4466HK said:
It also doesn't install and runs straight from the exe.
I exited out of it after the first run and had to reinstall it smh.
That seem a bit strange, why reinstall the program that does not need to be installed in the first place ?

Why is the CPU benchmark weak and why the GPU benchmark not worthwhile, i would have thought vray to be more interesting for GPUs than CPUs, asking because Puget use it quite a lot and seem to know that kind of stuff reasonably well, is it new to V6 for its result to not be correlated to anything of interest ?

v-ray 6 should be mature enough by the for the benchmark based on it to make sense.
 
LukeTbk said:
That seem a bit strange, why reinstall the program that does not need to be installed in the first place ?

Why is the CPU benchmark weak and why the GPU benchmark not worthwhile, i would have thought vray to be more interesting for GPUs than CPUs, asking because Puget use it quite a lot and seem to know that kind of stuff reasonably well, is it new to V6 for its result to not be correlated to anything of interest ?

v-ray 6 should be mature enough by the for the benchmark based on it to make sense.
I meant re-download because I deleted it from my temp folder which is on another drive.
And by weak, I mean it barely got my temps up in the CPU or the GPU bench as in a stress test, run it yourself and tell me its not weak, especially the GPU bench. Real bench is more strenuous then that and it's weak.

I guess it's main purpose is to see how well your hardware does in VRAY and not about stress testing.
Thanks for taking me so literal.
 
CAD4466HK said:
Real bench is more strenuous
Video game benchmark for example can be real benchmark and be quite low stress on the CPU (like most game will tend to be for high core counts cpu), benchmark are not necessarily meant to be stress test (stress test seem better to stress test a system than using benchmark, those would tend to be more realistic usage and less worst case/virtually impossible scenario unstop).

CAD4466HK said:
I guess it's main purpose is to see how well your hardware does in VRAY and not about stress testing.
If you do not choose the 1 minute test, in cpu bench seem to be not that particularly low stress, it push my 24 thread CPU at 100% and used more watts than prime95 torture test (but was 4-5 degree colder for some reason), GPU mode push the GPU at 96-100%
 
LukeTbk said:
If you do not choose the 1 minute test, in cpu bench seem to be not that particularly low stress, it push my 24 thread CPU at 100% and used more watts than prime95 torture test (but was 4-5 degree colder for some reason), GPU mode push the GPU at 96-100%
I got 100% usage and hit 267W but my max temp was only 77c with a 10min pull. I can hit 77c in about a min with Cinebench R24 and a max temp of 85c now that I'm OC'ed.

As for the GPU bench, I did a 10min long pull (RTX) and only saw temps of 64c, Quantum Break is harder on my GPU than this benchmark is.

Just because one of Puget's benchmarks happens to use V-Ray, doesn't mean any thing accept to allow a potential client to judge where their hardware or potential hardware scores compared to the base level system for building a V-Ray workstation for 3ds Max or Maya. Their benchmark charts allow the user to see just how well multiple CPU's and GPU's scale vs. baseline.

Puget has a whole list of benches for different use cases, as in Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects and Da Vinci Resolve.
https://benchmarks.pugetsystems.com/benchmarks/


All I'm saying is this is far from a stability test. (Thermal wise)
 
