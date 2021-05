We had a panic buy down here in TX several years back. Some rumour spread like wildfire on social media that there was going to be a gas shortage because of a hurricane that never came so idiots went out and started panic buying.



I got caught off guard while working at a location about an hour and a half drive from home. When I left the job late in the afternoon, I noticed that people had started lining up around gas stations everywhere. Literally every single gas station I drove by between San Antonio and Austin had a line wrapping around the block and people fighting at the pumps. I was VERY lucky I filled up my truck in the morning before that mess started. I had to call up my client and tell them I couldn't make it back to the jobsite because there was no fuel available. They thought I was BSing and got mad because they were at the time out of state. I warned them to fuel up before getting here because there was no fuel available, and thankfully they did. They eventually believed me when they came back two days later and the fuel insanity was still going on.



It took the governor and the railroad commission (which unlike the name implies, regulates the oil and gas industry) to tell people to stop panic buying and the fuel trucks almost two weeks to catch up with demand and return everything to normal. I couldn't get fuel for around 9 days myself.