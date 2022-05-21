Using your phone as a wireless hard drive.

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
Mar 9, 2018
- 1,365
Since I carry my phone with me all the time I like to use it as a wireless HDD for my console ROMs to play also on a couple of Window PCs.
Was thinking on having them on a SD card to swap to each machine, but that would leave me with having a copy on my phone which I use to game on.
I'm on the road so having it in the cloud or a server is a no go.
Anyone use their phone as a wireless HDD?
