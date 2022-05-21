Using your phone as a wireless hard drive.

Since I carry my phone with me all the time I like to use it as a wireless HDD for my console ROMs to play also on a couple of Window PCs.

Was thinking on having them on a SD card to swap to each machine, but that would leave me with having a copy on my phone which I use to game on.

I'm on the road so having it in the cloud or a server is a no go.



Anyone use their phone as a wireless HDD?