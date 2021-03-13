Using US Software/Firmware On Australian TV?

Hi Guys set up my Samsung q80t 65 inch today, updated the software/firmware using the tv menu's. Installed 1461.0. Checked on the Australian Samsung site and found the same version listed there. Then I checked the US Samsung site, and found version 1462.1 is available there. Is it safe to download 1462.1 from the US site and update my TV using a USB stick?

I hear 1462.1 holds some good updates for new console users like myself.



Thank You