Using two monitors, keyboards, and mice on one computer

I have done the opposite many times, i.e. using one keyboard, mouse, and monitor to run multiple computers but now I want one computer to run two monitors, keyboards, and mice.



I have my computer, keyboard, mouse, and monitor in my den but I want to be able to run the same computer wirelessly from my living room with a second set of keyboard, mouse, and monitor.



I guess the easiest way is to use a wireless keyboard and wireless mouse in the living room and put the receiver dongles in the PC and use some streaming hardware for the monitor.

Any suggestions?



Thanks