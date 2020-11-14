Using two monitors, keyboards, and mice on one computer

R

rinaldo00

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2005
Messages
1,512
I have done the opposite many times, i.e. using one keyboard, mouse, and monitor to run multiple computers but now I want one computer to run two monitors, keyboards, and mice.

I have my computer, keyboard, mouse, and monitor in my den but I want to be able to run the same computer wirelessly from my living room with a second set of keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

I guess the easiest way is to use a wireless keyboard and wireless mouse in the living room and put the receiver dongles in the PC and use some streaming hardware for the monitor.
Any suggestions?

Thanks
 
Last edited:
L

LukeTbk

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
218
If you have an old laptop not doing anything you can use it with Parsec/Steam and have the keyboard/mouse plugged into it, it does not need to be a powerful laptop at all, integrated intel graphic would do. If the ethernet can be wired into it it is ideal, it work with good wifi but it is prompt to little hiccup.
 
R

rinaldo00

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2005
Messages
1,512
LukeTbk said:
If you have an old laptop not doing anything you can use it with Parsec/Steam and have the keyboard/mouse plugged into it, it does not need to be a powerful laptop at all, integrated intel graphic would do. If the ethernet can be wired into it it is ideal, it work with good wifi but it is prompt to little hiccup.
Click to expand...
I do have an old laptop and Parsec looks great, thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top