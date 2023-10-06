Using third party MegSafe cases

maverick786us
I just read this article
https://www.phonearena.com/news/Pot...-may-damage-your-iPhone-15s-NFC-chip_id151144
Which states that BMW Wireless charging may damage your iPhone 15. Looking into this situation, is it safe to use third party cases having MegSafe capability for iPhone 15 Pro Max?
