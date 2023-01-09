Using Samsung 3.5mm headset on PC, adapter needed?

Here is the headset:
https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-EHS6...locphy=9061321&hvtargid=pla-318315038306&th=1
The PC has the Asus Prime X570-P motherboard. It looks like the audio jacks are separate for mic and speakers. So, do I need this product to use the headset in order to get headphones and mic both working at the same time?
https://www.amazon.com/Headphone-Sp...efix=3.5mm+female+to+dual+male,aps,139&sr=8-9
