Using MXM GPU to PCIE...Anyone?

It can be, see the GTX 980 (notebook) and the GTX 980M as an example.Would the MXM card really be that much smaller than something like a Nano, though?
So are you suggesting that these adapters just don't work for continuous use? Do the operate at full x16 bandwidth? Are the display ports and HDMI ports up to spec?Unless you know what you are doing, I strongly suggest you don't buy any of those MXM adapter cards (just so you can normally use an MXM card on a desktop, unless you are doing super basic troubleshooting such as testing if the MXM card powers up from a consumers point of view), otherwise you are throwing money away.
Otherwise, what would be the problem as long as you found an appropriate cooler?
One of the biggest problems is the vBIOS and/or uncertainty with custom MXM cards. All MXM cards typically have a fixed output display protocol that dictated by said vBIOS.
For example, you buy a MXM adapter card that has DVI plugs but the MXM GPU is set for DisplayPort. (or even worse, you have a MXM GPU that has a custom pin-out).
Yup.Also...when you mentioned vBios, is that why companies like this ask about output configurations?
Evt: Thank you so much for that. I would like to order a card sometime in the future, but it seems all these places have a minimum order of 10 cards...do you know where I can get just one?
Is there anything special to do for these desktop-MXM adpaters to work? I got a couple of the Red (AMD) "Eurocom" boards from ebay, and a few MXM3 cards (all AMD Radeon types for now), but my test rig does not boot if this is installed. It boots fine without it installed, using the motherboard Intel-based VGA port, and it also does boot fine with Radeon HD6xxx generation desktop board or an Nvidia Quadro 600 desktop board.I have 3 of these such/similar boards for engineering / R&D / OEM purposes.
Unless you know what you are doing, I strongly suggest you don't buy any of those MXM adapter cards (just so you can normally use an MXM card on a desktop, unless you are doing super basic troubleshooting such as testing if the MXM card powers up from a consumers point of view), otherwise you are throwing money away.