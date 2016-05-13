Using MXM GPU to PCIE...Anyone?

silent-circuit said: Would the MXM card really be that much smaller than something like a Nano, though? Click to expand...

I have 3 of these such/similar boards for engineering / R&D / OEM purposes.Unless you know what you are doing, I strongly suggest you don't buy any of those MXM adapter cards (just so you can normally use an MXM card on a desktop, unless you are doing super basic troubleshooting such as testing if the MXM card powers up from a consumers point of view), otherwise you are throwing money away.For one thing, the adapter cards are gigantic. They are not made so you can actually close it up into a desktop case with the side panel on.Here, I took a picture of mines just as an example.It can be, see the GTX 980 (notebook) and the GTX 980M as an example.