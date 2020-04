Using MXM GPU to PCIE...Anyone?

evt said: I have 3 of these such/similar boards for engineering / R&D / OEM purposes.



Unless you know what you are doing, I strongly suggest you don't buy any of those MXM adapter cards (just so you can normally use an MXM card on a desktop, unless you are doing super basic troubleshooting such as testing if the MXM card powers up from a consumers point of view), otherwise you are throwing money away. Click to expand...

Is there anything special to do for these desktop-MXM adpaters to work? I got a couple of the Red (AMD) "Eurocom" boards from ebay, and a few MXM3 cards (all AMD Radeon types for now), but my test rig does not boot if this is installed. It boots fine without it installed, using the motherboard Intel-based VGA port, and it also does boot fine with Radeon HD6xxx generation desktop board or an Nvidia Quadro 600 desktop board.My test rig is an oldish Core2-duo generation tower. Is this maybe just too old? This test rig is my first line of defense to check aliveness and safety of ebay cards won't destroy my mor eexpensive development systems...Would any BIOS trickery do any good?Would a newer test rig motherboard be better? (It does work with desktop HD6xxx generation newer than the HD5450 MXM card that fails to boot)The MXM3 cards I am testing are Radeon HD5450, HD6970, E9260, WX7100, all from Ebay, and am waiting on HD7970 to ship, may take a while during the plague...I am not experienced with these adapters or with MXM3 cards, and need to learn. The adapters did not come with any instructions, but does light up. I do have a 6pin power wire connected in addition to the motherboard PCIe slot connection.I appreciate any advice!(I am interested in these for engineering and driver purposes related to project at https://www.powerpc-notebook.org/en/