Using LTE as home internet access, need help with towers.

My internet access is *quite* lacking deep in the country in East Texas.



I have made other posts about it, but in a nutshell. I have 2 DSL lines, individually about 4-5 down and 1 up (max). I have a PepLink router that I have both modems connected to, and that router load balances the lines.



I have added an LTE modem to mix, a Netgear MR1100, but the signal is abysmal. I have used it in the past with pretty good success, but we had a massive add on and I need to remount the antenna (s). I have a total of 3 antennas. One MIMO antenna and two single non-MIMO ones.



Mounted at the top of my chimney, which is the highest point in my area, but i still do NOT have line of sight to any cell tower.



First tried both non-MIMO antennas pointing at different cell towers (basically one is facing east and the other is facing south). According to cellmapper.net, that is where my cell towers are (generally). Failed. I do get some signal, but it’s like 3-4 down.



I’m going to mount the MIMO antenna whenever we have a sunny day, and the roof isn’t slick.



The question



How do I correctly point the MIMO antenna? On cellmapper I should point the antenna north-east (I can give you exact degrees if it matters), I did this by calculating the angle between me and the tower.



On opensignal (an app), it sees the best signal south-east. However there is not a cell tower in that direction.



What direction do you think I should mount the antenna.



1. I do NOT have any cell signal test equipment. Only way for me to test is using my download speed on the modem.

2. I have to use a ladder to climb up to the roof.

3. I have to use a leveling platform I built to keep me flat (its a platform I built to take the roof pitch to flat).

4. Then I have to put a step stool on that platform to get to the correct height to mount the antennas.

5. I am almost 50.



I would rather not have to go up and down to test. Would like to get close to good-enough on the first time. Did I mention there is a lot of climbing? Did I mention that I’m almost 50?